UK leadership candidates seek to undermine new push for Scottish independence

Europe

Reuters
16 August, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 10:27 pm

Related News

UK leadership candidates seek to undermine new push for Scottish independence

Reuters
16 August, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 10:27 pm
A nationalist demonstrator holds a flag as she welcomes Britain&#039;s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, as he meets with local business people during a visit to Rothesay, in the Isle of Bute, Scotland, Britain, August 7, 2020. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via REUTERS
A nationalist demonstrator holds a flag as she welcomes Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, as he meets with local business people during a visit to Rothesay, in the Isle of Bute, Scotland, Britain, August 7, 2020. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via REUTERS
  • Truss and Sunak seek Scottish support
  • Election hustings in Scotland on Tuesday
  • Winner faces demands for a new independence referendum

The two candidates battling to be Britain's next prime minister vied to present themselves as defenders of Scotland's place in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, promising more scrutiny of Scotland's government to undermine a new push for independence.

The Scottish National Party (SNP), which heads Scotland's semi-autonomous government, wants to hold a second independence referendum next year, which could rip apart the world's fifth-biggest economy.

The bonds holding together the four countries that make up the United Kingdom - England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - have been severely strained over the last six years by Brexit and the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Liz Truss, the foreign minister, and Rishi Sunak, a former finance minister, who are competing to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, set out their policies for Scotland before the only Conservative Party hustings in the country on Tuesday.

Both candidates want more focus on the Scottish government's record on health and education. Scotland has the highest drug deaths in Europe and two thirds of the population is either obese or overweight, while a report last year said its education system is the weakest in the United Kingdom.

Truss promised to give parliamentary privilege to members of the Scottish parliament to allow more scrutiny of the government, and said she would push to sign a trade deal with India to end longstanding 150% tariffs on Scotch whisky, the country's biggest single product export.

"I'll make sure that my government does everything to ensure elected representatives hold the devolved administration to account," she said. "As a nation we are stronger together and the UK needs Scotland as much as Scotland needs the UK."

However, about a quarter of Scots will be more likely to support independence regardless of which Conservative candidate wins, according to an opinion poll published by Survation and Diffley Partnerships.

The SNP said "Scotland loses" whoever wins the contest, and attacked the British government's failure to deal with the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.

The real value of the average British workers' pay fell at the fastest rate since at least 2001, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday, as wage increases were outstripped by rising inflation. 

Voters in Scotland, which has a population of around 5.5 million, rejected independence in 2014. But Scotland's government says Britain's departure from the European Union, which was opposed by most Scots, means the question must be put to a second vote.

Sunak said if he became prime minister, he would order senior Scottish government officials to attend annual British parliament committee hearings and ensure data on performance of Scottish public services was consistent with numbers published for England and Wales.

"For too long the SNP has been able to obscure its failures by picking and choosing the data it publishes - I would change that, ensuring the Scottish government's record could be held to account," he said.

World+Biz

UK PM election / Rishi Sunak / Lizz Truss / scotland

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Which Nintendo Switch should you switch to?

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

12h | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The app that runs water taps

The app that runs water taps

2h | Videos
B-Latin Club brings rhythm to busy life of Dhaka

B-Latin Club brings rhythm to busy life of Dhaka

3h | Videos
Whose negligence caused loss of life in under construction projects?

Whose negligence caused loss of life in under construction projects?

4h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan wins despite 'losing'

Shakib Al Hasan wins despite 'losing'

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

6
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?