UK lawmaker says he will meet police over government 'blackmail' accusations

Europe

Reuters
22 January, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 06:34 pm

Related News

UK lawmaker says he will meet police over government 'blackmail' accusations

Reuters
22 January, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 06:34 pm
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he leaves Downing Street, in London, Britain, January 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he leaves Downing Street, in London, Britain, January 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters

A British Conservative lawmaker said he would meet police to discuss his accusations that Boris Johnson's government had attempted to "blackmail" parliamentarians who were suspected of trying to force the prime minister from office.

William Wragg, chair of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee and a member of Johnson's ruling party, said on Thursday some Conservatives had faced intimidation and blackmail from government representatives because of their desire to topple Johnson.

"I stand by what I have said. No amount of gaslighting will change that," he told the Daily Telegraph newspaper. "The offer of Number 10 to investigate is kind but I shall leave it to the experts. I am meeting the police early next week."

In response to Wragg's allegations Johnson told broadcasters on Thursday that he had neither seen nor heard any evidence to support Wragg's claims. His office has said it would look at any such evidence "very carefully".

London's Metropolitan Police said on Saturday it could not comment on any specific planned meetings.

"As with any such allegations, should a criminal offence be reported to the Met, it would be considered," a spokesman said.

Johnson, who in 2019 won his party's biggest majority in more than 30 years, is fighting to shore up his authority after a series of revelations about parties in his Downing Street residence during Covid-19 lockdowns.

The "partygate" scandals, which followed criticism of the government's handling of a corruption row and other mis-steps, have dominated British politics for over a month, and drained public support from both Johnson personally and his party.

Johnson, who has repeatedly apologised for the parties and said he was unaware of many of them, has admitted he attended what he said he thought was a work event on May 20 last year, when social mixing was largely banned. Invitations had asked staff to "bring their own booze" to the event.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray is expected to deliver a report into the parties next week, with many Conservative lawmakers saying they would await her findings before deciding whether they would take action to topple Johnson.

World+Biz

UK PM Boris Johnson / Boris Jhonson / Boris Jhonson lockdown party

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A flock of ruddy shelducks. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Ruddy Shelduck: Is the ‘chokachokir mela’ in Bangladesh coming to an end?

10h | Panorama
The number of ‘ghost workers’ will grow as more of our communication and creative work goes online. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty

How Facebook and Amazon rely on an invisible workforce

9h | Panorama
Numerous graffiti or murals on the Jahangirnagar University are appreciated inside and outside the campus. Photo: Jannatul Tazri Trisha

Jahangirnagar University: 700 acres of graffiti canvas

12h | Panorama
A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

10h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

1h | Videos
DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

1h | Videos
Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

5h | Videos
Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

4
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna