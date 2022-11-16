UK inflation hits 41-year high as Jeremy Hunt readies budget

Europe

Reuters
16 November, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 05:54 pm

Related News

UK inflation hits 41-year high as Jeremy Hunt readies budget

Reuters
16 November, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 05:54 pm
FILE PHOTO: A woman shops for food items at a market stall in London, Britain, September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A woman shops for food items at a market stall in London, Britain, September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo

Surging household energy bills and food prices pushed British inflation to a 41-year high, according to data published a day before finance minister Jeremy Hunt announces tax hikes and spending cuts to control price growth.

Consumer prices rose 11.1% in the 12 months to October, the most since October 1981 and a big jump from 10.1% in September, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the inflation would rise to 10.7%.

Inflation would have risen to around 13.8% in October had the government not intervened to limit the price of household energy bills to 2,500 pounds ($2,960) a year on average, the ONS said.

In response to the data, Hunt - who is due to outline a new budget on Thursday - said "tough but necessary" decisions were required to tackle rising prices.

"It is our duty to help the Bank of England in their mission to return inflation to target by acting responsibly with the nation's finances," he said in a statement.

Analysts said the jump maintained pressure on the BoE to keep on raising interest rates.

"These numbers sit uncomfortably alongside the message sent from the Bank of England ... when it argued that only modestly higher interest rates would be necessary to bring inflation back towards its 2% target," Mike Bell, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said. "We are not so convinced."

Inflationary pressures from Britain's tight labour market had been under-estimated and workers were likely to ask for more pay going forward to offset inflation, Bell said, predicting the BoE would raise rates to a peak of 4.5% from 3.0% now.

The BoE had predicted inflation of 10.9% in October in forecasts published this month.

James Smith, an economist at ING, said there were signs inflation was peaking and he expected Bank Rate to top out at around 4%, slightly below markets' current pricing.

POOREST SUFFERING MOST

Hurting those on the lowest incomes the most, 12 months to October prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose at the fastest rate since 1977, the ONS said.

Unlike the leap in the headline number, core inflation - which excludes food and energy and other volatile components - was unchanged at 6.5%.

The lowest-income households, for whom energy and food take up a bigger share of spending, suffered an inflation rate of 11.9% while top earners faced a 10.5% rate, the ONS said.

Producer price data showed there was still inflation pressure in the pipeline but hinted at a possible slowdown.

Manufacturers' costs for raw materials and energy rose at their slowest pace since March but at 19.2% the increase was still huge by historical standards.

Prices charged by factories rose by 14.8% in the 12 months to October, the slowest increase since April.

($1 = 0.8445 pounds)

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

UK inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UCEP-SCB trains people in tailoring and dressmaking, electrical installation and maintenance, welding and other technical skills Photo: Courtesy

SCB x UCEP: Reintegrating pandemic-hit people back into the economy

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Comprehensive plan crucial for absorbing the coming food crisis'

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Not even Keynes can help us now

9h | Panorama
Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

10h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

20m | Videos
Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

20m | Videos
Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

22h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday