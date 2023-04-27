UK illegal migration bill approved by parliament's lower house

Europe

Reuters
27 April, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 09:22 am

Related News

UK illegal migration bill approved by parliament's lower house

Reuters
27 April, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 09:22 am
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister&#039;s Questions, at the House of Commons in London, Britain, April 26, 2023. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister's Questions, at the House of Commons in London, Britain, April 26, 2023. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via

A new British law which seeks to bar the entry of asylum seekers arriving in small boats across the Channel was approved by the lower house of parliament on Wednesday, after the government accepted several amendments from rebel Conservatives.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made stopping small boat arrivals one of his five key priorities and the Illegal Migration Bill will mean anyone who arrives on small boats will be prevented from claiming asylum and deported either back to their homeland or to so-called safe third countries.

The House of Commons approved the so-called third reading of the bill by 289 votes to 230. It now passes to the House of Lords, where it could be amended or delayed.

"Illegal migration undermines the integrity of our immigration system," immigration minister Robert Jenrick told parliament ahead of the vote.

"That's why we want to stop the boats and secure our borders, and this bill is dedicated to that goal."

Critics and some charities have said the proposals could be impractical and criminalise the efforts of thousands of genuine refugees.

The government tabled several amendments to its plans to appease some of its own lawmakers, including clarifying the limited circumstances in which unaccompanied children could be deported and a commitment to set out the "safe and legal routes" for asylum seekers to reach Britain.

But other government amendments toughened the law, making it harder for those who are deported to seek a waiver of their ban on re-entry or gaining British citizenship, and limiting the ability of individuals to delay their removal to a third country by citing the risk of "serious and irreversible harm".

Two amendments proposed by Conservative lawmakers - one to remove the power to deport children before they turn 18 altogether and one to exempt victims of unlawful exploitation in Britain from removal - were withdrawn after the government said it would look at ways to do more on the issues raised.

Top News / World+Biz

UK / Illegal migration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caladiums: The perfect aroid for decor with the vibrant leaves and unique texture.

Aroids: The fascinating world of plants with strange flowers

1h | Earth
Protesters demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government&#039;s judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 25 April 2023. Photo: Reuters

75 years of Israel: A 'Jewish state' to a full theocracy?

3h | Panorama
The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

20h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Why French Revolution happened?

Why French Revolution happened?

34m | TBS Stories
114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

17h | TBS Stories
How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

15h | TBS World
History of Jilapi

History of Jilapi

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt