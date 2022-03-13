UK to host Baltic, Nordic leaders to find new ways to isolate Russia

UK to host Baltic, Nordic leaders to find new ways to isolate Russia

The leaders from countries in the Joint Expeditionary Force, a British-led grouping made up of Denmark, Estonia, Finland and Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden will meet for talks in London on Tuesday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace speak with members of the crew of HMS Dauntless, a Type 45 air-defence destroyer of the Royal Navy that has undergone a refit, as they visit Cammell Laird shipyard in Merseyside Britain, March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace speak with members of the crew of HMS Dauntless, a Type 45 air-defence destroyer of the Royal Navy that has undergone a refit, as they visit Cammell Laird shipyard in Merseyside Britain, March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host leaders from countries along Russia's northwestern flank next week to discuss ways they can respond to President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, including finding new ways to isolate Russia's economy.

The leaders from countries in the Joint Expeditionary Force, a British-led grouping made up of Denmark, Estonia, Finland and Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden will meet for talks in London on Tuesday.

The leaders are expected to agree to more military exercises in the North Atlantic and Baltic Sea and will discuss the war in Ukraine and energy security, Johnson's office said.

"European security has been shaken by the attack of Russia on Ukraine, and alongside our partners, we will take action to ensure we emerge stronger and more united than before," Johnson said in a statement.

"Ensuring we are resilient to Putin's threats needs to go beyond our military footing - together alongside our North and Baltic Sea partners we must ensure we are insulated from Russia's interference and impact on our energy supplies, economy and values."

Britain has imposed sanctions on hundreds of Russian individuals and entities, promised to phase out Russian oil imports and banned Russian companies from raising debt and equity in its financial centre.

