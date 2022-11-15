UK, EU can do deal on Northern Ireland protocol this year - Irish minister

Europe

Reuters
15 November, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 04:42 pm

Related News

UK, EU can do deal on Northern Ireland protocol this year - Irish minister

Reuters
15 November, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 04:42 pm
FILE PHOTO: Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney and his German counterpart Heiko Maas (not pictured) attend a news conference in Berlin, Germany, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Pool
FILE PHOTO: Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney and his German counterpart Heiko Maas (not pictured) attend a news conference in Berlin, Germany, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Pool

A deal can be done between Britain and the European Union on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland before the end of the year, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday.

Technical talks resumed in the first week of October for the first time in seven months on the Northern Ireland protocol, the part of the Brexit deal that mandated checks on some goods moving to Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom due to the province's open land border with EU member Ireland.

"I think we can do that. I think we can do that before the end of the year," Coveney, who has played a significant role in negotiations around the issue, said in an interview with Ireland's Newstalk Radio.

"There are encouraging signals now from the British government that they are serious for the first time in many, many months about trying to work this out through dialogue and discussion."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday said he was pleased with the progress made so far.

If Britain shows "real intent" to solve the issue through gestures like the sharing of real-time trade data, the EU will respond with generosity, Coveney said.

The two sides are working to take advantage of a "window of opportunity" created by the delay in Northern Ireland elections until at least March, he said.

"We need to use this window now to try to resolve these issues once and for all," said Coveney, who said he had feared an election might have made it harder for pro-British unionist opponents of the protocol to back a compromise.

A deal could allow for the restoration of power-sharing government in Northern Ireland in time for the 25th anniversary of Northern Ireland's 1998 peace deal in early April, Coveney said.

World+Biz

Northern Ireland protocol / N Ireland deal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The red-brick structure features a courtyard with two terraces, and inward-facing balconies looking over it. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Ayna Burir Adar: Like a hurricane lamp in the forest

15h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

We should not assume that more people necessarily mean more environmental degradation: UNFPA Country Representative

15h | Panorama
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

16h | Panorama
Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

3h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

4h | Videos
World population hits 8 billion

World population hits 8 billion

5h | Videos
Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday