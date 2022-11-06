UK to declare bank holiday May 8 to honor King Charles III

King Charles III: King Charles III pictured with his official red box.(Twitter)
King Charles III: King Charles III pictured with his official red box.(Twitter)

The United Kingdom will have another reason to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, for the government has declared a special public holiday to mark the occasion.

The holiday will be on Monday, May 8, capping a three-day weekend that will begin with the coronation. The coronation of Charles' late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was also marked with what is known as a bank holiday in Britain.

"The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year," new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said. "I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honor."

Charles will be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. His ceremony will be designed to preserve the historical traditions of the monarchy while looking to the future following the late queen's 70-year reign. The coronation is expected to be shorter and less extravagant than the three-hour ceremony that installed Elizabeth in 1953, in keeping with Charles' plans for a slimmed-down monarchy.

The coronation holiday means May will have three long weekends next year, with traditional bank holidays already scheduled for May 1 and May 29.

