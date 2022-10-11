UK consumer spending lags far behind inflation, surveys show

Europe

Reuters
11 October, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 09:38 am

Related News

UK consumer spending lags far behind inflation, surveys show

Reuters
11 October, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 09:38 am
People shopping on Oxford Street in central London, Britain, December 20, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People shopping on Oxford Street in central London, Britain, December 20, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

British consumer spending grew last month at a rate that lagged behind inflation by a long way, according to surveys on Tuesday that underlined the risk of recession as the cost-of-living crisis rumbles on.

Barclaycard said spending on its credit and debit cards rose 1.8% year-on-year in September, the weakest reading since February 2021 and far behind the annual 9.9% increase in consumer prices in August.

Nine out of ten people surveyed by Barclaycard from Sept. 23-26 said they were concerned by rising household energy bills.

"Energy price increases are understandably causing concern for Brits, as they worry whether they will have enough money to cover their household bills," said Esme Harwood, director at Barclaycard.

She said consumers were cutting back on discretionary spending, with a knock-on effect for hospitality and retail.

Separate data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC), covering spending in shops only, showed a 2.2% annual increase in sales after a 1.0% increase in August, driven by expenditure on food.

"While UK retail sales grew in September, this represented another month of falling sales volumes given high levels of inflation," said Helen Dickinson, the BRC's chief executive.

"As consumer confidence continued to fall, people shopped cautiously, avoiding large ticket items such as new computers, TVs and furniture," she added

The GfK index of consumer confidence fell last month to its lowest level since records began in the mid-1970s.

World+Biz

UK / consumers / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

The ways to reinvent climate change adaptation in Bangladesh and beyond

1h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

‘Central Bank leaders do not exercise their power’

2h | Panorama
The back part of this picturesque farmhouse features open porches facing farmlands and a pond that was cleverly merged into a part of the house. Photo: Asif Salman

Shikor: Interpreting tradition in modern architectural language

2h | Habitat
Eyamin Sajid. Sketch: TBS

What we can learn from how Russia controls radiation at its largest nuclear plant

3h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How long will load-shedding continue?

How long will load-shedding continue?

3h | Videos
Requirements for hosting FIFA World Cup

Requirements for hosting FIFA World Cup

15h | Videos
North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

17h | Videos
Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro