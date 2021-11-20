UK considering diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing: The Times

Reuters
20 November, 2021, 09:10 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 09:13 am

People walk past a sculpture featuring the Olympic rings outside the headquarters of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Shougang Park, the site of a former steel mill, in Beijing, China, November 10, 2021. Photo :Reuters
People walk past a sculpture featuring the Olympic rings outside the headquarters of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Shougang Park, the site of a former steel mill, in Beijing, China, November 10, 2021. Photo :Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year in protest at China's record on human rights, the Times reported on Saturday.

An "active discussion" in government is ongoing, with Foreign Minister Liz Truss said to be in favour of the boycott, the newspaper said.

Under one option, British ministers would not attend the Games, although the ambassador to China would, Times added.

Five Conservative politicians wrote to Johnson urging him to ban any official UK diplomatic representation at the Winter Olympics in February, according to the report.

President Joe Biden confirmed on Thursday that the United States is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics.

