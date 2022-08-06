UK brain-damaged boy at centre of hospital legal battle dies

Europe

Reuters
06 August, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 08:07 pm

Related News

UK brain-damaged boy at centre of hospital legal battle dies

Reuters
06 August, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 08:07 pm
UK brain-damaged boy at centre of hospital legal battle dies

A 12-year-old British boy with brain damage at the centre of a legal battle over whether to continue his life support system died on Saturday after a hospital ended treatment, his family said.

The parents of Archie Battersbee made unsuccessful appeals at Britain's highest courts and the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against ending the life support.

They also failed to persuade courts to allow them to move Archie to a hospice to die.

Doctors treating Archie in a London hospital have said continuing with life-support would not have been in his best interests and moving the boy to a hospice could have worsened his situation.

The boy had been unconscious since sustaining an injury at the family's home in Essex, east of London, in April.

"I am the proudest mum in the world, such a beautiful little boy, and he fought right until the very end," Archie's mother Hollie Dance told reporters outside the hospital.

World+Biz

UK / brain damage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The number of intra-city buses in the capital decreased significantly since Saturday morning following the government&#039;s move to hike fuel prices. The photo shows an empty Farmgate, one of the busiest Dhaka intersections, on Saturday, 6 August, 2022. taken Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Why a drastic fuel price hike is dangerous

2h | Panorama
A fuel price hike to fuel agony

A fuel price hike to fuel agony

3h | Panorama
Kamal Uddin Mazumder. Sketch: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

11h | Thoughts
Photo: Project Syndicate

Rising US interest rates won’t trigger another Asian financial crisis

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fuel prices have more than doubled

Fuel prices have more than doubled

58m | Videos
Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

1h | Videos
Increase in oil prices leads to fare hikes

Increase in oil prices leads to fare hikes

2h | Videos
Record hike in fuel oil prices: was it essential?

Record hike in fuel oil prices: was it essential?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation

6
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor