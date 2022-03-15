UK announces 350 new sanctions listings on Russia

15 March, 2022, 07:05 pm
15 March, 2022, 07:23 pm

UK announces 350 new sanctions listings on Russia

15 March, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 07:23 pm
A Union Jack flag flutters as Big Ben clock tower is seen behind at the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain September 11, 2019/ Reuters
The British government said on Tuesday it had added 350 new listings under its Russia sanctions regime and nine new listings under its cyber sanctions regime.

Among those in the latest round of sanctions were Andrey Melnichenko, who owned major fertiliser producer EuroChem Group and coal company SUEK, Pyotr Aven, an oil investor who built a European business empire with an estimated net worth of $4.7 billion, and Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu.

