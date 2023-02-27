UK and EU to hold 'final talks' on Northern Ireland

TBS Report
27 February, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 09:26 am

UK and EU to hold 'final talks' on Northern Ireland

UK wants to change the current agreement - which sees some goods checked when entering Northern Ireland from the rest of Great Britain

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are due to hold "final talks" on a new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland on Monday (27 February).

Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen will meet in Berkshire in the afternoon to discuss "complex challenges" around the protocol, reports BBC.

UK wants to change the current agreement - which sees some goods checked when entering Northern Ireland from the rest of Great Britain.

A new deal has been expected for days.

UK's Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab earlier said the UK and EU were "on the cusp" of a deal and that the EU had "moved" on some issues.

Downing Street released more details about the talks between Sunak and von der Leyen, which is set to take place around late lunchtime.

If a deal is reached, it would then be announced later on Monday, with the leaders holding a joint press conference after the cabinet has been updated.

The UK prime minister would then address the House of Commons.

 

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

