Moscow attack: At least 93 dead, 11 suspects arrested

Europe

Reuters
23 March, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 03:10 pm

Related News

Moscow attack: At least 93 dead, 11 suspects arrested

Camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers near the capital on Friday, killing at least 93 people and injuring 145 in an attack claimed by Islamic State militants

Reuters
23 March, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 03:10 pm
A digital board with a date and a slogan, that reads &quot;We mourn&quot; displayed in memory of victims of the shooting incident, is seen opposite the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, March 23, 2024. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A digital board with a date and a slogan, that reads "We mourn" displayed in memory of victims of the shooting incident, is seen opposite the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, March 23, 2024. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Two people suspected of carrying out a deadly attack near Moscow have been detained after a car chase but others are still at large, a Russian lawmaker said on Saturday.

Camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers near the capital on Friday, killing at least 93 people and injuring 145 in an attack claimed by Islamic State militants.

Lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein cited "preliminary information" saying the attackers were in a Renault vehicle that was spotted by police in Bryansk region, about 340 km (210 miles) southwest of Moscow on Friday night, but disobeyed instructions to stop.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Gunmen kill more than 93 in concert attack near Moscow, Islamic State claims responsibility

"During the pursuit, shots were fired and the car overturned. One terrorist was detained on the spot, the rest fled into the forest. As a result of the search, a second suspect was found and detained at approximately 3:50 am The search for the others continues," the lawmaker said.

It was not clear how many people had escaped the scene.

Khinshtein said a pistol, a magazine for an assault rifle and passports from Tajikistan were found in the car.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, the deadliest in Russia since the Beslan school siege in 2004.

Why did ISIS-K attack a Moscow theater?

WHAT IS ISIS-K?

Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), named after an old term for the region that included parts of Iran, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, emerged in eastern Afghanistan in late 2014 and quickly established a reputation for extreme brutality.

One of the most active regional affiliates of the Islamic State militant group, ISIS-K has seen its membership decline since peaking around 2018. The Taliban and US forces inflicted heavy losses.

The United States has said its ability to develop intelligence against extremist groups in Afghanistan such as ISIS-K has been reduced since the withdrawal of US troops from the country in 2021.

WHY WOULD THEY ATTACK RUSSIA?

While the attack by ISIS-K in Russia on Friday was a dramatic escalation, experts said the group has opposed Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent years.

"ISIS-K has been fixated on Russia for the past two years, frequently criticizing Putin in its propaganda," said Colin Clarke of Soufan Center, a Washington-based research group.

Michael Kugelman of the Washington-based Wilson Center said that ISIS-K "sees Russia as being complicit in activities that regularly oppress Muslims."

He added that the group also counts as members a number of Central Asian militants with their own grievances against Moscow.

Top News / World+Biz

Moscow attack / Russia / Terrorist attacks / ISIS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The ebb and flow of Somali pirates

2h | Panorama
Painting titled ‘Capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718’ by Jean Leon Jerome Ferris (1920). PHOTO: COLLECTED

From Blackbeard to Juqraafi: The history and art of maritime piracy

2h | Panorama
Residents of Dhaka are exposed to air pollution equivalent to smoking up to three cigarettes each day. Photos: Rajib Dhar

Unfit buses, brick kilns and construction work: The usual suspects behind Dhaka's deplorable air quality

6h | Panorama
Pollution directly inked to the continuous streams of wastewater into the river, either the form of sewage or industrial effluents, has been a persistent mater of concern for the Buriganga. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

With tanneries gone, what still ails the Buriganga

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Special Lassi for Iftar

Special Lassi for Iftar

1h | Videos
Are the Ukrainians involved in Moscow's attack?

Are the Ukrainians involved in Moscow's attack?

2h | Videos
Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

1d | Videos
Why is the price of gold rising?

Why is the price of gold rising?

6h | Videos