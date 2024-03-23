Moscow attack: At least 93 dead, 11 suspects arrested

A digital board with a date and a slogan, that reads "We mourn" displayed in memory of victims of the shooting incident, is seen opposite the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, March 23, 2024. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Two people suspected of carrying out a deadly attack near Moscow have been detained after a car chase but others are still at large, a Russian lawmaker said on Saturday.

Camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers near the capital on Friday, killing at least 93 people and injuring 145 in an attack claimed by Islamic State militants.

Lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein cited "preliminary information" saying the attackers were in a Renault vehicle that was spotted by police in Bryansk region, about 340 km (210 miles) southwest of Moscow on Friday night, but disobeyed instructions to stop.

"During the pursuit, shots were fired and the car overturned. One terrorist was detained on the spot, the rest fled into the forest. As a result of the search, a second suspect was found and detained at approximately 3:50 am The search for the others continues," the lawmaker said.

It was not clear how many people had escaped the scene.

Khinshtein said a pistol, a magazine for an assault rifle and passports from Tajikistan were found in the car.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, the deadliest in Russia since the Beslan school siege in 2004.

WHAT IS ISIS-K?

Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), named after an old term for the region that included parts of Iran, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, emerged in eastern Afghanistan in late 2014 and quickly established a reputation for extreme brutality.

One of the most active regional affiliates of the Islamic State militant group, ISIS-K has seen its membership decline since peaking around 2018. The Taliban and US forces inflicted heavy losses.

The United States has said its ability to develop intelligence against extremist groups in Afghanistan such as ISIS-K has been reduced since the withdrawal of US troops from the country in 2021.

WHY WOULD THEY ATTACK RUSSIA?

While the attack by ISIS-K in Russia on Friday was a dramatic escalation, experts said the group has opposed Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent years.

"ISIS-K has been fixated on Russia for the past two years, frequently criticizing Putin in its propaganda," said Colin Clarke of Soufan Center, a Washington-based research group.

Michael Kugelman of the Washington-based Wilson Center said that ISIS-K "sees Russia as being complicit in activities that regularly oppress Muslims."

He added that the group also counts as members a number of Central Asian militants with their own grievances against Moscow.