Two ships arrive in Ukraine port to load grain

Europe

Reuters
17 September, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 08:42 am

Related News

Two ships arrive in Ukraine port to load grain

Ukraine last month announced a "humanitarian corridor" in the Black Sea to release ships trapped in its ports since the start of the war in February 2022 and to circumvent a de facto blockade after Russia abandoned a deal to let Kyiv export grain

Reuters
17 September, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 08:42 am
A view of the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, during an inspection by Joint Coordination Centre officials in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A view of the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, during an inspection by Joint Coordination Centre officials in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Two cargo vessels arrived in Ukraine on Saturday, Ukrainian port authorities said, the first ships to use a temporary corridor to sail into Black Sea ports and load grain for African and Asian markets.

Ukraine last month announced a "humanitarian corridor" in the Black Sea to release ships trapped in its ports since the start of the war in February 2022 and to circumvent a de facto blockade after Russia abandoned a deal to let Kyiv export grain.

Five vessels have so far left the port of Odesa, using the corridor which hugs the western Black Sea coast near Romania and Bulgaria.

Ukraine, a leading global food producer and exporter, also wants to use the corridor for its food exports.

The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, in a post on Facebook, said the bulk carriers "Resilient Africa" and "Aroyat" had arrived in the port of Chernomorsk.

They were due to load almost 20,000 tonnes of wheat for Africa and Asia, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said earlier.

Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry said on the Telegram messaging app that the wheat would be shipped to Egypt and Israel.

"While the UN is not involved in the movement of those vessels, we welcome all efforts for the resumption of normal trade, especially of vital food commodities that help supply and stabilize global food markets," a UN official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

"We continue our efforts to facilitate exports for agricultural products from both Ukraine and the Russian Federation."

The loadings are a test of Ukraine's ability to reopen shipping lanes at a time when Russia is trying to re-impose its de facto blockade, having abandoned the grain deal in July. Moscow has launched frequent drone and missile attacks on the Ukrainian grain export infrastructure.

The Black Sea grain deal was brokered by the UN and Turkey in July 2022 to combat a global food crisis worsened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine and Russia are among the world's top grain exporters.

Ukraine made several attacks in recent days using sea drones and missiles on Russia's Black Sea naval fleet in and around the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed from Ukraine by Russia in 2014.

World+Biz

Ukraine / grain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Through these misogynistic posts, Sakib unmistakably revealed the ideology he adheres to. Photo: ACC

'If the wife works, the society is destroyed': Delving deep into the maze of misogyny

1h | Panorama
Photo: Photo Credit: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Dal Lake: Beyond imagination

4h | Features
Tangia Zaman Methila, in her statement, look with hair extension at the Cannes Festival Photo courtesy: Rony Rezaul

Taking the ‘short hair, don’t care’ quip to another level with hair extensions

6h | Mode
Sketch: Touseful Isalm. Photo: Nayem Ali

Maqbool Fida Husain: Following the footsteps of a renaissance man

6h | Features

More Videos from TBS

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

5h | TBS World
Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

8h | TBS Stories
A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

10h | TBS Stories
More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

11h | TBS World