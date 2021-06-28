Two injured in eastern Germany stabbing - police

Europe

Reuters
28 June, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 03:21 pm

Related News

Two injured in eastern Germany stabbing - police

Reuters
28 June, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 03:21 pm
Representational image
Representational image

German police are carrying out a helicopter search for a man who stabbed two passers-by in the eastern city of Erfurt early on Monday morning, police said.

The two victims, aged 45 and 68, were being treated in hospital, and had not suffered life-threatening injuries. Police described the attacker as being in his twenties, with light hair and a scarred face. He spoke German, they added in a statement.

Investigations are continuing into a knife attack in the town of Wuerzburg on Friday, in which three people were killed. Police are considering Islamist extremism as a motive in this case.

World+Biz

stabbed / injured / Germany

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Grameenphone Dialogue: Save SMEs, save Bangladesh

TBS Grameenphone Dialogue: Save SMEs, save Bangladesh

19h | Videos
TBS Today: How prepared are Dhaka's hospitals?

TBS Today: How prepared are Dhaka's hospitals?

20h | Videos
TBS Face to Face: Pros and cons of abolishing coal fired power plants

TBS Face to Face: Pros and cons of abolishing coal fired power plants

20h | Videos
TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook