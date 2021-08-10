Two buses crash at London’s Victoria Station, one killed

One woman has died and two other people have been injured after two buses crashed at Victoria Station in London.

The victim was a female pedestrian in her 30s and her next of kin have yet to be informed, reports the Independent citing the local police.

Images of the scene appear to show the front window of a single-decker bus crushed into the back of another during the morning rush hour.

The London Metropolitan Police were called to the crash at 8.25am on Tuesday and emergency crews worked behind screens to try to save the victim.

One of the others injured was a bus driver. Police officers were later seen examining the buses and photographing the scene.

Lee Kirby, operations manager for left luggage at Victoria Station, arrived at work shortly after the incident.

"When I got here this morning the fire brigade were jacking up the bus, so someone may have gone under it. That's all we saw, because it's all been cordoned off," he told the PA news agency.

"We've seen police taking statements from people this morning, but like I say it's all been cordoned off while they're doing their investigations."

London Police said in a statement: "Police were called at 08:25hrs on Tuesday, 10 August to reports of a collision involving two buses and three pedestrians outside Victoria Railway Station. Emergency services attended and immediately provided first aid. One of the pedestrians, believed to be aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene at 09:00hrs. He next of kin have yet to be informed. Two other people were treated for non-life threatening injures."