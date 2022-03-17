Two British-Iranians arrive in Britain, ending Iran prison ordeal

Europe

Reuters
17 March, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 03:31 pm

Related News

Two British-Iranians arrive in Britain, ending Iran prison ordeal

They arrived at the British military airbase of Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, shortly after 1 a.m. local time, after flying back via a brief stopover in Oman. They walked off the plane together and smiled and waved as they entered an airport building

Reuters
17 March, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 03:31 pm
British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and dual national Anoosheh Ashoori, who were freed from Iran, gesture after landing at RAF Brize Norton military airbase, in Brize Norton, Britain, 17 March 2022. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and dual national Anoosheh Ashoori, who were freed from Iran, gesture after landing at RAF Brize Norton military airbase, in Brize Norton, Britain, 17 March 2022. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and dual national Anoosheh Ashoori arrived in Britain from Iran on Thursday, ending an ordeal during which they became a bargaining chip in Iran's talks with the West over its nuclear programme.

They arrived at the British military airbase of Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, shortly after 1 a.m. local time, after flying back via a brief stopover in Oman. They walked off the plane together and smiled and waved as they entered an airport building.

"It has been a really difficult 48 hours," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said shortly after Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori arrived at the base. "The expectation was that they would be released but we weren't sure right until the last minute so it's been very emotional but also a really happy moment for the families."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson celebrated the pair's release on Twitter earlier in the day.

"I am very pleased to confirm that the unfair detention of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori in Iran has ended today, and they will now return to the UK," Johnson said in a tweet.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband Richard said the long ordeal appeared to finally be over. "It's just a relief, the idea that we can go back to being a normal family, that we don't have to keep fighting, that this long journey is almost over," he told Reuters outside his London home before his wife landed.

A statement from Ashoori's family thanked everyone who had worked towards his release. "1,672 days ago our family's foundations were rocked when our father and husband was unjustly detained and taken away from us.

"Now, we can look forward to rebuilding those same foundations with our cornerstone back in place."

Antonio Zappulla, CEO of Zaghari-Ratcliffe's employer, the Thomson Reuters Foundation, said her release was "a ray of light and hope" at a time when the world was in turmoil. The foundation is a charity that operates independently of Thomson Reuters and its news subsidiary Reuters.

In February, as months of talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal inched closer to an agreement, Iran, which holds a dozen Western dual nationals, said it was ready for a prisoner swap in return for the unblocking of frozen assets and release of Iranians held in Western jails.

The nuclear talks were close to an agreement 11 days ago until last-minute Russian demands for sweeping guarantees that would have hollowed out sanctions imposed following its invasion of Ukraine threw the negotiations off track.

Russia now appears to have narrowed its demands to cover only work linked to the nuclear deal, leaving a small number of issues to be resolved between Washington and Tehran, diplomats say.

Separately, Britain said detained Iranian-American environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, who also holds British citizenship, had been released on furlough on Wednesday.

TANK DEBT

Iran's semi-official Fars news agency said Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori were freed after Britain repaid a historic debt.

Iran's clerical rulers say Britain owed Iran 400 million pounds ($520 mln) that Iran's former monarch, the Shah, paid up front for 1,750 Chieftain tanks and other vehicles, almost none of which were delivered after the Islamic Revolution of 1979 toppled the U.S.-backed leader.

Truss said Britain had been looking at ways to pay the debt.

"We have the deepest admiration for the resolve, courage and determination Nazanin, Anoosheh and Morad, and their families, have shown. They have faced hardship that no family should ever experience and this is a moment of great relief," she said in a statement.

"In parallel, we have also settled the IMS debt, as we said we would," she added, referring to the debt for military equipment. She said the debt had been settled in full in compliance with international sanctions on Iran and the funds would be ring-fenced for buying "humanitarian goods."

Iran's top diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian on Wednesday said Britain had paid its debt a few days ago, denying any links between the payment and the release of the prisoners.

ILL-FATED VISIT

Zaghari-Ratcliffe's protracted difficulties began with her arrest by Revolutionary Guards at Tehran airport on April 3, 2016, while trying to return to Britain with her then 22-month-old daughter Gabriella from an Iranian new year's visit with her parents.

She was later convicted by an Iranian court of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment. Her family and the foundation denied the charge.

Ashoori was sentenced to 10 years in jail in 2019 for spying for Israel's Mossad and two years for "acquiring illegitimate wealth", according to Iran's judiciary.

World+Biz / Middle East

Iranian / British / prison / Britain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Selim Raihan, SANEM’s executive director and Dhaka University’s economics professor. Illustration: TBS

‘It will be difficult to capture the reality of inflation without incorporating the changing consumption patterns’

5h | Panorama
Amir Hamza is Bangla’s Bob Dylan? Really?

Amir Hamza is Bangla’s Bob Dylan? Really?

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Do co-curricular activities help you find jobs?

3h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The importance of getting someone’s name right

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Russia sanctions Joe Biden and others

Russia sanctions Joe Biden and others

18m | Videos
Radish seeds are an alternative to soybean oil

Radish seeds are an alternative to soybean oil

23m | Videos
MIT predicts civilization will be destroyed in 2040

MIT predicts civilization will be destroyed in 2040

1h | Videos
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

5
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh

6
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years