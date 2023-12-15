Turkey's Erdogan tells Biden US has responsibility to secure Gaza ceasefire

Reuters
15 December, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 08:47 am

Turkey's Erdogan tells Biden US has responsibility to secure Gaza ceasefire

Erdogan and Biden discussed Sweden's NATO accession process and Turkish-US relations

Turkey&#039;s President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament as he attends the reopening of the Turkish parliament after the summer recess in Ankara, Turkey, October 1, 2023. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via REUTERS
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament as he attends the reopening of the Turkish parliament after the summer recess in Ankara, Turkey, October 1, 2023. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via REUTERS

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told President Joe Biden in a phone call that the United States has a historic responsibility to achieve a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza conflict as soon as possible, Erdogan's office said on Thursday.

It reported him as saying that a deepening and prolongation of Israel's attacks in Gaza may have negative regional and global consequences.

"It is the historic responsibility of the USA to ensure a permanent ceasefire in the region as soon as possible," Erdogan was reported as saying.

He also said the withdrawal of US unconditional support for Israel could ensure a ceasefire quickly and that demands for such a move had been made more loudly in recent days globally and in the United States.

In the telephone call, Erdogan and Biden also discussed Sweden's NATO accession process and Turkish-US relations, including the issue of F-16 fighter jet sales to Turkey, Erdogan's office said.

