Truss pledges global cooperation and higher-paying jobs

Europe

TBS Report
06 September, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 10:24 pm

Truss pledges global cooperation and higher-paying jobs

Newly appointed UK PM Lizz Truss said she will "transform Britain into an aspiration nation," promising higher-paying jobs and safer streets.

"I will take action this day, and action every day, to make it happen," she said, reports CNN. 

Truss then emphasized Britain's relationship with its global partners. "We can't have security at home without having security abroad," she added.

Liz Truss has said Britain can "ride out the storm" in her first address to the nation as Prime Minister.

In a speech from Downing Street, Ms Truss set out her top three priorities for government, which she named as tax cuts, support during the energy crisis and tackling the NHS backlog, reports Telegraph. 

"We have huge reserves of talents of energy and determination I am confident that together we can ride out the storm," she said.

"We can rebuild our economy and we can become the modern brilliant Britain that I know we can be."

