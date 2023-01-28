Total of 321 heavy tanks promised to Ukraine - Ukraine ambassador to France

Members of the Royal Canadian Armoured Corps School (RCACS) practice their shooting skills from a Leopard II tank at firing point 4 in the training areas at the 5th Canadian Division Support Group (5 CDSG) Gagetown, in Oromocto, New Brunswick, Canada, May 4, 2017. Cpl Genevieve Lapointe, Tactics School, 5th Canadian Division Support Group Gagetown/Canadian Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

A total of 321 heavy tanks have been promised to Ukraine by several countries, Ukraine's ambassador to France said on BFM television on Friday.

"As of today, numerous countries have officially confirmed their agreement to deliver 321 heavy tanks to Ukraine," Vadym Omelchenko, Ukraine's ambassador to France, said in an interview with French TV station BFM.

"Delivery terms vary for each case and we need this help as soon as possible," he added.

Omelchenko did not provide a breakdown of the number of tanks per country.

On Thursday, several Western nations led by Germany and the United States said they would send tanks to Ukraine.