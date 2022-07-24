Top US delegation visits Kyiv, vows to ensure continuing support

Reuters
24 July, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 09:04 am

Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomes Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA), Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, who leads U.S. House of Representatives delegation, before their meeting amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 23, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomes Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA), Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, who leads U.S. House of Representatives delegation, before their meeting amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 23, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

A senior US Congressional delegation met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Saturday and promised to try to ensure continued support in the war against Russia.

The delegation – which included Representative Adam Smith, chair of the House Armed Services Committee – is the latest in a series of high-profile American visitors to Ukraine.

"The United States, along with allies and partners around the world, have stood with Ukraine by providing economic, military, and humanitarian assistance," the delegation said in a statement.

"We will continue to seek ways to support President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people as effectively as possible as they continue their brave stand," they added.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that Washington would send four more high mobility artillery rocket systems to Ukraine, bringing the total provided so far to 16.

The statement from the delegation on Saturday made no specific reference to weapons transfers. Separately, Smith was quoted as telling the US-backed Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that Washington and its allies were ready to hand over more multiple launch rocket systems.

 

