Three members of Bangladeshi family killed in UK road accident

TBS Report
11 September, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2023, 03:25 pm

Representational Image
Representational Image

Three members of a British-Bangladeshi family were killed after a car and a goods-laden lorry collided in Leicestershire, United Kingdom on Friday (8 September).

The deceased have been identified as Alamgir Hossain Saju, 36, his nine-year-old son Zakir Hossain and four-year-old daughter Myra Hossain, reports The Guardian. 

According to local media reports, Saju, who hailed from  Habiganj district, was driving the car when it collided with the lorry. Saju and his son Zakir died on the spot. Her daughter succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

Saju's wife, who is five months pregnant, was injured in the accident. She has been undergoing treatment at a local hospital in the UK.

"This is an extremely sad and tragic incident, and our thoughts remain with those who have lost their lives, their families and with others involved and who have been affected," said DC Anna Andrew, from the UK's serious collision investigation unit.

"We are continuing to provide full support to the families of the people involved and to investigate the collision to establish the full circumstances in relation to what has happened," she added.

