Three killed in light aircraft crash in southern France
Three people were killed on Saturday
when their light aircraft crashed in a hilly region in the south of France, the regional prosecutor said.
An investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the crash close to the village of Gonfaron in the Var department of southern France, regional prosecutor Patrice Camberou told AFP.
Local firefighters said earlier they had been called out for an aircraft accident which had caused a fire in the surrounding vegetation that was quickly extinguished.