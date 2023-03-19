Three civilians killed in Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia region

Reuters
19 March, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 10:27 pm

People stand next to a residential house destroyed by a Russian missile strike in the settlement of Kushuhum, as Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine continues, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dmytro Smolienko
People stand next to a residential house destroyed by a Russian missile strike in the settlement of Kushuhum, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dmytro Smolienko

Three civilians were killed and two wounded in Russian shelling of a residential building in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia on Sunday, regional officials said.

The region's military administration said Russian troops fired grad rockets at the small village of Kamyanske which had a pre-war population of some 2,600 people.

The authorities warned residents in the region that the danger of shelling was constant near the front lines and urged them to evacuate.

