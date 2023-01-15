Thousands of teachers take to Lisbon streets to demand higher wages

Europe

Reuters
15 January, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 09:41 am

Related News

Thousands of teachers take to Lisbon streets to demand higher wages

Reuters
15 January, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 09:41 am
A woman holds a poster saying &quot;In defence of public school&quot; during a demonstration for better salaries and working conditions, in Lisbon, Portugal. January 14, 2023, REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
A woman holds a poster saying "In defence of public school" during a demonstration for better salaries and working conditions, in Lisbon, Portugal. January 14, 2023, REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

In a fresh blow to Portugal's government, tens of thousands of Portuguese teachers and school staff poured into the streets of the capital Lisbon to demand higher wages and better working conditions in one of the biggest protests of recent years.

During the peaceful demonstration, organised by the Union of All Education Professionals (STOP), protesters held banners and shouted slogans as they urged Education Minister Joao Costa to step down.

Teachers on the lowest pay scale make around 1,100 euros ($1,191.08) per month and even teachers in the top band typically earn less than 2,000 euros monthly. Protesters say current wages are too low, particularly given the cost of living crisis.

"Teachers deserve a fair salary because we've worked all our lives... we've never been corrupt and we've never stolen like the bad example that is unfortunately coming from politicians," 62-year-old history teacher Maria Duarte said as waited for the march to kick off.

The Socialists, led by Prime Minister Antonio Costa, won an outright parliamentary majority in an election a year ago but the government has had a bumpy ride since then, with 13 ministers and secretaries of state leaving their roles, some over allegations of past misconduct or questionable practices.

"It would be good for the leaders who are watching this demonstration to think very carefully about what they are going to do next because we want this to have consequences; we want serious measures to be taken," said maths teacher Aitor Matos.

The 47-year-old said teachers were "constantly losing income" and were often placed in schools far from home.

Protesters, some wearing black to mourn the state of the education sector, said the government has done little to improve their situation.

"We have to be respected," said special needs teacher Lucinda Lopes, 52. "They must give us what is rightfully ours and they can't take away the little we have."

Teachers across the country have been on strike since early December, leaving many students unable to attend lessons. The education minister said on Friday he might force some teachers back to work by decreeing minimum services.

($1 = 0.9235 euros)

Top News / World+Biz

Portugal / LIsbon / Teacher's Strike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A bride's preparation guide for her big day

A bride's preparation guide for her big day

11m | Mode
Despite legal barriers that were put in place as early as 1989, brick kilns have continued to multiply, encroaching into agricultural zones and environmentally sensitive areas in Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

The hollow promise of hollow blocks by 2025

2h | Panorama
A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

22h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Honest Burger: A tinge of nostalgia in your burger and fried chicken

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

15h | TBS Entertainment
Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

16h | TBS Today
Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

13h | TBS SPORTS
The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

16h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

6
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC