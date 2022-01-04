Thousands protest Covid measures in Netherlands despite ban on gatherings

Europe

Hindustan Times
04 January, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 05:40 pm

Related News

Thousands protest Covid measures in Netherlands despite ban on gatherings

A group of people in white overalls and white masks held up signs, including one that said: "It's not about a virus, it's about control'' on one side and "Freedom" on the other

Hindustan Times
04 January, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 05:40 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Thousands of demonstrators in the Netherlands on Sunday defied a government ban on large protests to voice their anger over Covid-19 restrictions.

There were some clashes between riot police and protesters in the Dutch capital Amsterdam, reported DW News.

The local government in Amsterdam had banned Sunday's protest, saying police had indications some protesters might be planning "violence."

Riot police marched across the grass to clear the area, sending the demonstrators into nearby streets.

Protesters congregated in the city centre before marching toward a park in the Dutch capital where a rally of the populist Forum for Democracy party took place, reported DW News.

A small group of protesters briefly clashed with riot police as officers made efforts to clear the crowd from Museum Square, reported DW News.

The municipality later issued an emergency order for people to leave the square.

Most people complied with the call to disperse, given via loudspeaker, from the square in front of the Rijksmuseum. Before officers moved in, some people near the Van Gogh Museum unfurled a banner that read, "Less repression, more care."

A group of people in white overalls and white masks held up signs, including one that said: "It's not about a virus, it's about control'' on one side and "Freedom" on the other, reported DW News.

The Netherlands is currently in a strict lockdown, which is expected to last until at least mid-January.

Despite the rapid spread of the highly contagious omicron variant, coronavirus infection rates in the Netherlands have been gradually decreasing in recent weeks.

The cases have been on the decline since the country reintroduced lockdown measures in November, before tightening them further during the holiday season, reported DW News.

Meanwhile, more countries in Europe are implementing or considering further measures to contain the Omicron variant as people return to work and school after the holidays. 

World+Biz

Netharlands / COVID-19 / lockdown

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adding a mirror on the wall acts as a window, giving a more specious feel while bouncing light around the room. Photo: Courtesy

A minimalist life in a big city: Creating more from less

5h | Habitat
Due to overpopulation and unplanned urbanisation, Dhaka is already an unlivable city. Photo credit: Mumit M

The DAP and its legacy of never-ending changes

6h | Panorama
People who continue to travel to Chhera Dwip seem hardly aware of the ecological damage their visit would cause to the ailing island. Photo: Kamrun Naher Chandni

Why govt plans to save St Martins is falling by the wayside

7h | Panorama
Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan launches plastic road project

Pakistan launches plastic road project

1h | Videos
Emma in Tom's love

Emma in Tom's love

1h | Videos
NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

1h | Videos
Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership