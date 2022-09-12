Swiss confirm favoured location for $21 billion nuclear waste store

Europe

Reuters
12 September, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 08:58 pm

Related News

Swiss confirm favoured location for $21 billion nuclear waste store

Reuters
12 September, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 08:58 pm
A farmhouse is seen in the Haberstal area, which the Swiss National Cooperative for the Disposal of Radioactive Waste (NAGRA) confirmed to be the favoured location for an underground nuclear waste storage site, close to the German border near the village of Stadel, Switzerland September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A farmhouse is seen in the Haberstal area, which the Swiss National Cooperative for the Disposal of Radioactive Waste (NAGRA) confirmed to be the favoured location for an underground nuclear waste storage site, close to the German border near the village of Stadel, Switzerland September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Switzerland confirmed on Monday that its favoured location for a 20 billion Swiss franc ($20.94 billion) underground nuclear waste storage site was an area north of Zurich, close to the German border.

The company behind the project to store the country's nuclear waste for at least the next 200,000 years, the National Cooperative for the Disposal of Radioactive Waste (NAGRA), proposed northern Laegern for the site, which is due to become operational in 2050.

Following a 14-year evaluation process, NAGRA - set up by nuclear power plant operators and the government - said the opalinus clay found in the area provided the greatest geological barrier, the best rock stability and a high degree of flexibility for the subterranean repository compared with the two other sites it considered.

"Geology has spoken," Matthias Braun, Chief Executive of NAGRA, told a news conference in Bern on Monday.

"(It) is the best location with the best safety. The core of the deep store is this grey and inconspicuous stone ... here time practically stands still."

Martin Neukom, a member of the Zurich cantonal government and a Green party member, said it was irrelevant that he had been critical of nuclear power stations because radioactive waste had already been produced.

"We have the responsibility to store this waste using the best of our knowledge with the best evaluations of safety. That means you cannot really be against the storage," he told the news conference.

NAGRA will seek a government licence for the scheme, which is intended to store waste from Switzerland's four nuclear power stations, at the end of 2024, with parliament and the Swiss government likely to decide on approval in 2029. 

The matter could also be put to a referendum under Swiss direct democracy before construction starts in 2034.

Compensation for affected regions, including in Germany, has yet to be decided.

A German government spokesperson said there had been good integration between the German and Swiss so far and expressed hope that it would continue.

For the next step on the German side, a group of experts will look at the plausibility of the Swiss authorities' decision, an German environment ministry spokesperson said.

($1 = 0.9550 Swiss francs)

World+Biz

nuclear waste store / Sweden

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition - A sturdy mimic of your favourite console

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition - A sturdy mimic of your favourite console

10h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

12h | Panorama
The cloud seeding method has little chance of helping during a drought emergency — mainly because you need storm clouds for successful seeding, and droughts by nature offer few of them. PHOTO: REUTERS

Yes, we can make it rain. But it will not solve drought

10h | Panorama
Caption: A well-connected and efficient port system with enhanced logistical capabilities can also serve as a catalyst for regional economic development. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Developing a port-led integrated logistics network to boost Bangladesh’s economic growth

11h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Secret documents of foreign nuclear weapons found in Trump's house

Secret documents of foreign nuclear weapons found in Trump's house

1h | Videos
Ukraine has retaken 2,000 sq km land: Zelenskyy

Ukraine has retaken 2,000 sq km land: Zelenskyy

1h | Videos
How much property is King Charles III going to get?

How much property is King Charles III going to get?

2h | Videos
Even inflation did not affect the shataranji business

Even inflation did not affect the shataranji business

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’