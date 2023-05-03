Sweden's parliament hit by cyber attack

Reuters
03 May, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 04:55 pm

Sweden's parliament has been hit by a cyber attack that has disrupted access to its web page, it said on Wednesday.

The web page was partially down on Tuesday and appeared slow on Wednesday.

"The analysis shows that it is a denial-of-service attack," a parliament spokesperson said. "Right now the web page can be slow and it can be difficult to watch our web casts."

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and other Nordic leaders are due to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Finland's capital on Wednesday.

Sweden applied for Nato membership in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and authorities have warned of increased cyber attacks against Swedish interests.

The work to restore services on the Parliament web page was ongoing, the spokesperson said, adding it was not possible to say when it would be fully functional again.

