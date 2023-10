Sweden's Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer attends a press conference regarding the deteriorating security situation in Sweden as the terror threat level in the country is raised to four on a five-point scale, in Stockholm, Sweden on August 17, 2023. Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency/via REUTERS/File Photo

All EU parties involved need to do all they can to make sure illegal migrants are returned to their country of origin, Sweden's Justice minister Gunnar Strommer said on Thursday.

"If we do it all together we can make a better effect," Strommer said before a meeting with fellow EU ministers in Brussels.