Sweden picks Embraer's C-390 as new military cargo aircraft

Embraer's C-390 Millennium military aircraft is seen at the firm’s headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil June 18, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Gabriel Araujo/File Photo

Sweden has selected Embraer's C-390 Millennium as the country's new military cargo aircraft, the Brazilian plane maker said on Saturday.

The deal marks the first purchase of the C-390 by a country in northern Europe, Embraer said in a statement. Expanding its presence abroad with more sales of the C-390 has been a key goal of Embraer's defence unit.

Sweden is the sixth European nation to choose the aircraft, along with Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, the Netherlands and Portugal.

"This decision represents a new chapter in Brazil-Sweden relations," Embraer said. Brazil in the past had purchased Gripen fighter jets from Sweden's SAAB.