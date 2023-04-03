Suspect held in blast that killed Russian military blogger

Europe

BSS/AFP
03 April, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 04:18 pm

Related News

Suspect held in blast that killed Russian military blogger

BSS/AFP
03 April, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 04:18 pm
Photo: AP Photo
Photo: AP Photo

Russian investigators said Monday they have detained a suspect over a bomb blast in a cafe in Russia's second city that killed a top military blogger and supporter of Russia's campaign in Ukraine.

"Darya Trepova has been detained on suspicion of involvement in the explosion in a cafe in St Petersburg," Russia's Investigative Committee said on Telegram, following the attack on Sunday.

Russia's RIA Novosti news agency reported that Trepova was placed under arrest for 10 days for taking part in an unsanctioned demonstration in February last year after Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine.

The interior ministry's website said Trepova is 26 years old, was born in Saint Petersburg and is a Russian national.

Sunday's explosion killed Vladlen Tatarsky, a prominent blogger who supported Russia in its so-called special military operation in Ukraine but had also been critical of the Russian military.

Tatarsky was reportedly killed after receiving a gift statuette rigged with an explosive device. Around two dozen other people were injured in the attack.

World+Biz

Russia / Bomb attack / Military blogger

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The NLD won Myanmar&#039;s 2020 election, but in February 2021, the army seized power. Photo: AFP

Myanmar: What's next for Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party?

5h | Thoughts
Graphics: TBS

The Guardian's Cotton Capital and the West's belated attempt to come to terms with its dark past

8h | Panorama
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Is globalisation over?

8h | Panorama
The centre is divided into several sections, each one catering to a different aspect of a child&#039;s development. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dandelionz: When nostalgia gave birth to a business idea

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rudrakar Mutt of Shariatpur can be a tourist center

Rudrakar Mutt of Shariatpur can be a tourist center

1h | TBS Stories
Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

5h | TBS Career
Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

5h | TBS SPORTS
Keanu Reeves’ 'John Wick: Chapter 4' tops 71 markets

Keanu Reeves’ 'John Wick: Chapter 4' tops 71 markets

5h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties