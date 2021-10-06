Suspect in Gothenburg blast found dead, Swedish prosecutors say

Four people were seriously hurt in the explosion and subsequent fire on 28 September

Smoke comes out of windows after an explosion hit an apartment building in Annedal, central Gothenburg, Sweden September 28, 2021. Larsson Rosvall / TT News Agency/via REUTERS
Smoke comes out of windows after an explosion hit an apartment building in Annedal, central Gothenburg, Sweden September 28, 2021. Larsson Rosvall / TT News Agency/via REUTERS

A man wanted in connection with an explosion in the Swedish city of Gothenburg last week has been found dead, the Prosecution Authority said on Wednesday.

Four people were seriously hurt in the explosion and subsequent fire on 28 September.

The body of a man was found in the water in Gothenburg early on Wednesday, the Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

"The body has been identified as the man who has been wanted by police and the Prosecution Authority the past week following the explosion in a residential building in Annedal," it said.

At least 16 people were taken to hospital after the early morning blast last week set an apartment building ablaze in central Gothenburg.

Police have been investigating whether an explosive device was placed at the scene.

