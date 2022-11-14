Spanish truckers start new strike to protest regulation, cost of living

14 November, 2022, 05:25 pm
Spanish truckers and farmers march to protest over working conditions and fair prices in Madrid, Spain, November 14,2022. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spanish truckers and farmers march to protest over working conditions and fair prices in Madrid, Spain, November 14,2022. REUTERS/Susana Vera

An informal group of Spanish truck drivers, whose protests earlier this year paralysed the country, started a new strike early on Monday to demand changes to road freight regulations and protest at the rising cost of living.

The Platform for the Defence of Transport called for another open-ended strike on Monday seeking changes in road freight regulation to protect their margins and keep their costs down. The unofficial truckers' group launched a one-month strike in March that brought Spain's supply chains to a halt.

Reports from local media in crucial supply chain centres in the port of Barcelona and the wholesale food markets in Madrid and Seville, the country's fourth largest city, said traffic was normal on Monday morning.

Truck drivers are planning a demonstration in downtown Madrid in front of the Atocha train station.

The protest comes one day after a large demonstration against Madrid region's public health policy and 11 days after a general demonstration against the rising cost of living called by the country's main unions.

The truckers' strike in March and April led to food shortages, a bout of inflation and hurt economic growth in the first quarter.

The truckers eventually obtained a 1 billion euro ($1.03 billion) package that included rebates on the price of diesel fuel and a 1,200-euro cash bonus.

($1 = 0.9668 euros)

