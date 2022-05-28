Some 10,000 Russian troops in Ukraine's Luhansk region

Reuters
28 May, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 02:08 pm

 The governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region said there are approximately 10,000 Russian troops in the eastern region

A satellite image shows damaged buildings and a tank on a road, in Lyman, Ukraine May 25, 2022. Picture taken May 25, 2022. Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite image shows damaged buildings and a tank on a road, in Lyman, Ukraine May 25, 2022. Picture taken May 25, 2022. Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

 The governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region, Serhiy Gaidai, said early on Saturday that there are some 10,000 Russian troops in the eastern region.

"These are the (units) that are permanently in Luhansk region, that are trying to assault and are attempting to make gains in any direction they can," Gaidai said on Ukrainian television.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

