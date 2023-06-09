Smoke from Canadian wildfires detected in Norway

Europe

BSS/AFP
09 June, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 05:17 pm

Related News

Smoke from Canadian wildfires detected in Norway

BSS/AFP
09 June, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 05:17 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has been detected thousands of kilometres away in Norway this week, the Scandinavian country's Climate and Environmental Research Institute NILU said on Friday.

"Very weak" concentrations of smoke particles have been detected since Monday, in particular at the Birkenes observatory in southern Norway, researcher Nikolaos Evangeliou told AFP.

Measurements have varied depending on the fires' intensity, wind direction and precipitation.

"We don't see serious peaks or large increases... so we don't see any environmental issue (in Norway) nor serious health hazards either," he added.

Larger and more powerful wildfires than ever have scorched some 3.8 million hectares of Canadian forests and displaced tens of thousands of residents in recent weeks.

The scale is unprecedented, with some 2,300 fires registered so far this year.

Southern Norway, like much of northern Europe, has also experienced an unusually dry spring and early summer so far.

In southern Norway, no rain has fallen for 16 days and none is forecast for the coming days.

A three-week ban on fires in open spaces was introduced on Thursday.

Top News / World+Biz

Canada / wildfire / Norway

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Yamaha MT-15 V2

Top 3 150-160cc naked sports bikes in Bangladesh

3h | Wheels
Infograph: TBS

Balancing lives and livelihoods: How can South Asia prepare for the next pandemic?

5h | Panorama
Earning more money isn’t exactly a priority for Messi, already one of the world’s richest athletes. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Lionel Messi chose Miami over Riyadh

6h | Panorama
Many stores at the solar wholesale markets are now half full. Or half empty. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Empty stores and crowded corridors: How the solar market ran out in a week

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

33m | TBS SPORTS
13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

23h | TBS Career
Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

8h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Energy

LPG price drops by Tk13.42 per kg