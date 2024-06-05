Slovenia becomes latest EU country to recognise Palestinian state

Europe

Reuters
05 June, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 01:23 pm

Related News

Slovenia becomes latest EU country to recognise Palestinian state

Reuters
05 June, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 01:23 pm
A man puts up the flag of Palestine as members of parliament applaud after the Slovenian parliament approved the recognition of an independent Palestinian state, in Lubljana, Slovenia June 4, 2024. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
A man puts up the flag of Palestine as members of parliament applaud after the Slovenian parliament approved the recognition of an independent Palestinian state, in Lubljana, Slovenia June 4, 2024. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

Slovenia became the latest European Union country to recognise an independent Palestinian state after its parliament approved the move with majority vote on Tuesday, dismissing a call for a referendum on the issue by the largest opposition party.

The government last week decided to recognise Palestine as an independent and sovereign state following in the steps of Spain, Ireland and Norway as part of a wider effort to coordinate pressure on Israel to end the conflict in Gaza.

"Today's recognition of Palestine as a sovereign and independent state sends hope to the Palestinian people in the West Bank and in Gaza," Prime Minister Robert Golob said on X.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The vote was scheduled for Tuesday and a parliamentary group for foreign affairs on Monday endorsed the government decision with majority vote.

The right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) of former premier Janez Jansa, however, then submitted a proposal on a consultative referendum on the recognition bid, which would have delayed the vote for at least a month.

The SDS, the largest opposition party, argued it was not the right time to recognise an independent Palestinian state and that the move would only award the "terrorist organisation Hamas".

After the ruling coalition, which holds a majority in Slovenia's 90-member parliament, tried to find the way around the referendum demand and proceed with the vote, the SDS withdrew their proposal but submitted it again hours later.

The parliament committee for foreign affairs declared it inadequate and dismissed it at an extraordinary session.

The decision was approved with 52 votes, and nobody against it after the opposition SDS party had left the session.

Of the 27 members of the EU, Sweden, Cyprus, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria have already recognised a Palestinian state. Malta has said it could follow soon.

Israel has been fighting against Hamas, which rules Gaza, since the cross-border Oct. 7 attack by militants in which some 1,200 people were killed and over 250 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. Nearly 130 hostages are believed to remain captive in Gaza.

Gaza health authorities say more than 36,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war over the past seven months.

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Slovenia / Palestine / Europe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

4h | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As Gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

5h | Panorama
The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

1d | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

India election results 2024: Modi lost many seats even after returning to power

India election results 2024: Modi lost many seats even after returning to power

37m | Videos
Nitish and Naidu: Kingmakers in Government Formation

Nitish and Naidu: Kingmakers in Government Formation

1h | Videos
Sensex closes 4000 pts lower after staging partial recovery

Sensex closes 4000 pts lower after staging partial recovery

3h | Videos
17 national elections in 77 years; Nehru to Modi

17 national elections in 77 years; Nehru to Modi

17h | Videos