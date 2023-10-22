Six killed in Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv postal centre: Ukraine

Europe

Reuters
22 October, 2023, 08:25 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 08:28 am

Related News

Six killed in Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv postal centre: Ukraine

Zelenksiy posted a video showing s building with windows blown out and construction materials strewn about, with red trucks with Nova Poshta written in Ukrainian in front of it

Reuters
22 October, 2023, 08:25 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 08:28 am
Police officers inspect a postal distribution centre of Nova Post company hit by Russian missiles, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in the village of Korotych, outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine October 22, 2023. REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova
Police officers inspect a postal distribution centre of Nova Post company hit by Russian missiles, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Korotych, outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine October 22, 2023. REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova

Six people have been killed and at least 14 injured in a Russian missile attack that hit a postal distribution centre in the war-devastated northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials said.

"Russian missiles hit the Nova Poshta centre - an ordinary civilian object," President Volodymyr Zelenksiy said on the Telegram messaging app.

He posted a video showing s building with windows blown out and construction materials strewn about, with red trucks with Nova Poshta written in Ukrainian in front of it.

Oleh Synehubov, the governor of the broader Kharkiv region of which the city of Kharkiv is the administrative centre, said several of the injured were in serious condition in hospital.

Those killed and injured were employees of the postal centre, Synehubov said on Telegram. Police said the workers did not have time to run to the shelter, because the siren sounded a second before impact.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia launched against its neighbour in February 2022.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, was devastated in the early days of Russia's full-scale invasion.

RESISTANCE IN AVDIIVKA

Further south in the east, Ukraine has been trying to stop a new push by Russian forces to gain more territory there, amid Kyiv's slow and gruelling counteroffensive that has continued for months.

Moscow's drive to capture the town of Avdiivka encountered fierce resistance on Saturday, Ukraine's military said, with defences bolstered by fortifications erected nearly a decade ago.

"The enemy is becoming more active, but is incurring heavy losses," General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of Ukraine's troops in the south, said on Telegram.

Russia's Defence Ministry, in its evening report, made no mention of Avdiivka, but reported strikes on areas outside Bakhmut, a town seized by Moscow's forces in May after months of battles. Both towns are in the eastern Donetsk region.

Avdiivka, a watchword in Ukraine for resistance, has withstood enemy attacks for months. Video footage shows buildings in ruins and streets barely distinguishable.

The town was briefly captured in 2014 by Russian-backed separatists who seized large swathes of eastern Ukraine, but was retaken by Ukrainian forces who built solid fortifications.

"We have concrete fortifications ... outside the city," military analyst Pavel Norozhnyi told national television. "(Russian forces) need heavy artillery and anti-tank missiles to destroy every stronghold."

The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think-tank, said Russian troops had "marginally advanced" near Avdiivka.

Top News / World+Biz

Russia Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Graphics: TBS

The Israel-Palestine divide stretches far beyond the Middle East

1h | Panorama
Utsho Bangladesh takes a small monthly fee of Tk1,000 to Tk1,200 for the schools and daycare centres. Photo: Courtesy

Utsho Bangladesh at 30: A safe haven away from stigma for children and employees

1h | Panorama
PABX operator Rezaul Karim at Daily Star&#039;s Dhanmondi office in the ‘90s. He has been working as a phone operator for almost 30 years. Photo: Courtesy

Living directories: Telephone operators at newspaper offices

1d | Panorama
For puja events during the evening or night, opt for dark-coloured, heavy and gorgeous shari. Photo: Kay Kraft

Embrace your inner diva this Durga Puja

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

The availability of free digital streaming of the Cricket World Cup reduces TV viewership

The availability of free digital streaming of the Cricket World Cup reduces TV viewership

12h | TBS SPORTS
Al-Jazeera office closed, Israel threatens BBC

Al-Jazeera office closed, Israel threatens BBC

14h | TBS World
Iran's Call for Oil Embargo on Israel

Iran's Call for Oil Embargo on Israel

16h | TBS World
How Pathao transformed to be a profitable startup in each segment

How Pathao transformed to be a profitable startup in each segment

19h | Corporate Talks