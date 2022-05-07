Sinn Fein says election win ushers in new era for Northern Ireland

Europe

Reuters
07 May, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 09:15 pm

Related News

Sinn Fein says election win ushers in new era for Northern Ireland

Reuters
07 May, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 09:15 pm
Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O&#039;Neill visits the Meadowbank Sports Arena count centre, in Magherafelt, Northern Ireland, May 7, 2022. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O'Neill visits the Meadowbank Sports Arena count centre, in Magherafelt, Northern Ireland, May 7, 2022. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Sinn Fein's emergence as Northern Ireland's largest political party represents a defining moment in the British-run region's history and ushers in a new era, the regional head of the Irish nationalist party said on Saturday.

"Today represents a very significant moment of change. It's a defining moment for our politics and our people," Michelle O'Neill, head of Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland, said after her party for the first time secured the most votes in an election to the regional parliament.

World+Biz

Sinn Fein

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A demonstrator holds up an abortion flag outside of the US Supreme Court as justices hear a major abortion case on the legality of a Republican-backed Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on abortion doctors, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, 4 March, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Potential Supreme Court abortion decision shows callous disregard for women's lives

7h | Panorama
Kingfisher on overhead cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

White-breasted Kingfisher: Keeping calm and cool in our claustrophobic capital

10h | Panorama
Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

11h | Wheels
Team members of Strides Co: CTO Ariq Mansur (L-R), CEO Zahia Khondoker and COO Alavi Khondoker. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Strides Co: A platform that set out to meet demands for contemporary clothing

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How incidents like harassment of tourists can affect the tourism business

How incidents like harassment of tourists can affect the tourism business

19m | Videos
Demand for Bangladesh-made garments growing in global market

Demand for Bangladesh-made garments growing in global market

24m | Videos
Russia conducts nuclear weapons exercises in Baltic Sea

Russia conducts nuclear weapons exercises in Baltic Sea

34m | Videos
Alina campaigns for Russia in war against Ukraine, says EU

Alina campaigns for Russia in war against Ukraine, says EU

49m | Videos

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

4
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years