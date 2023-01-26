Sign deal or face consequences, EU envoy tells Kosovo, Serbia

Europe

Reuters
26 January, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2023, 10:18 pm

Related News

Sign deal or face consequences, EU envoy tells Kosovo, Serbia

Reuters
26 January, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2023, 10:18 pm
Kosovo ethnic Serbs pass through barricades near the border crossing between Kosovo and Serbia in Jarinje, Kosovo, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Laura Hasani
Kosovo ethnic Serbs pass through barricades near the border crossing between Kosovo and Serbia in Jarinje, Kosovo, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Laura Hasani

Kosovo and Serbia should state by March whether they accept an international plan to normalise relations or face repercussions from the European Union and United States, the EU's envoy on the matter said on Wednesday.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after a guerrilla uprising against Belgrade's repressive rule. Over the past decade, the two have been holding normalisation talks under EU mediation, with a successful outcome key to realising the aspirations of both to join the wealthy bloc.

Last week EU, U.S., German, French and Italian envoys have met leaders of both countries to try to convince them to sign an 11-point deal meant to defuse tensions lingering since the 1998-99 conflict.

Western powers have become impatient with the intransigence of both sides, fearing that frequent strife between minority Serbs in north Kosovo and the majority ethnic-Albanian government of Pristina could degenerate into a wider conflict.

Asked by Pristina-based Klan Kosova TV in an interview what would happen if the plan was not accepted by one party, EU envoy Miroslav Lajcak said: "The international community will respond accordingly and we will support one party more and will shorten support for the other party."

Lajcak said if either country expressly rejected the deal they would suffer a drop in political and economic support, as well as a reduction in new investment, by the West.

"There is a natural deadline or timetable because by March we will know whether we are progressing or not and if we are not progressing we will know why we are not progressing, who is responsible for that," he said.

'PART OF THE SOLUTION, OR PROBLEM'?

"We are all part of the wider international community and it is really important whether you are seen as a part of the solution or part of the problem, because this is then how you are treated by the international community."

The United States and EU have been by far Kosovo's biggest political and financial backers since independence, but Pristina has been denied a seat at the United Nations due to objections from Serbia, its ally Russia and some other countries.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti has signalled that he might accept the 11-point plan but not a 2013 EU-brokered pact, approved before he took office, to create an association of semi-autonomous, Serb-majority municipalities.

The plan requires both sides to implement previous deals but Kurti says the 2013 accord would cripple Kosovo's sovereignty by creating a mini-state within a state - a position dismissed by Western mediators.

After meeting the five Western envoys last week, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic did not spell out whether Belgrade would now approve the plan, but said in a televised address it would be "economically and politically" lost without EU links.

Vucic said the envoys had told him Serbia would suffer if it seek to clinch a deal with Kosovo to resolve their differences.

Under the plan, Serbia would not be required to recognise the independence of its former province but would have to stop lobbying against Kosovo's membership in international bodies.

The two countries would also have to open representative offices in each other's capitals and work on resolving outstanding issues.

Top News / World+Biz

Serbia / Kosovo / Kosovo-Serbia border tensions / Kosovo War

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

1d | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

1d | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

2d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

3h | TBS Stories
Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

4h | TBS Stories
PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

6h | TBS SPORTS
Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

5h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port