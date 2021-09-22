Shots fired at Ukraine presidential aide's car in assassination bid

Europe

Reuters
22 September, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 04:10 pm

Related News

Shots fired at Ukraine presidential aide's car in assassination bid

More than 10 bullets hit the car near the village of Lesnyky, around 5 km(3 miles) outside the capital Kyiv, wounding the driver, a police statement said. It said a criminal case on suspicion of premeditated murder had been opened

Reuters
22 September, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 04:10 pm
A Ukrainian national flag flies in front of the government building in central Kiev, Ukraine, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo
A Ukrainian national flag flies in front of the government building in central Kiev, Ukraine, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

A volley of shots was fired at a car carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's principal aide on Wednesday in what a senior official called an assassination attempt.

More than 10 bullets hit the car near the village of Lesnyky, around 5 km(3 miles) outside the capital Kyiv, wounding the driver, a police statement said. It said a criminal case on suspicion of premeditated murder had been opened.

A local television station said at least 19 bullet holes could be seen on the driver's side of the car.

A senior lawmaker said the aide, Serhiy Shefir, was not hurt. Shefir is close to the president, leading a group of advisers.

Zelenskiy, who came to power on a promise to take on the country's oligarchs and fight corruption, is currently in the United States at the U.N. General Assembly.

His office said Zelenskiy had been informed and would comment shortly.

Zelenskiy adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said the assassination attempt could be a result of the president's fight against the oligarchs.

"This open, deliberate and extremely violent assault with automatic weapons cannot be qualified any differently than as an attempted killing of a key team member," Podolyak told Reuters.

"We, of course, associate this attack with an aggressive and even militant campaign against the active policy of the head of state," Interfax Ukraine quoted Podolyak as saying.

"The president's policy aimed at fundamental transformation of the state will remain unchanged," he told Reuters, promising tougher measures against oligarchs.

Parliament is this week due to debate a presidential law directed on reducing the influence of oligarchs.

World+Biz

Ukraine

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

21h | Videos
North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

1d | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

1d | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly