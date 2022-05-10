'Several decades' before Ukraine could join EU: Macron

Europe

Reuters
10 May, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 10:38 am

Related News

'Several decades' before Ukraine could join EU: Macron

Reuters
10 May, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 10:38 am
France&#039;s President Emmanuel Macron speaks at a news conference at the European Council Building at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 17, 2021. Photo :Reuters
France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks at a news conference at the European Council Building at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 17, 2021. Photo :Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron said it "would probably take several decades" before Ukraine could join the European Union in a speech to the European Parliament on Monday.

Macron said the bloc's current entry rules could see the process for Ukraine last several years, or "in truth" several decades, in a speech calling for changes to the structure of the EU.

The French president was addressing EU legislators about Ukraine's membership hopes at a ceremony to mark the end of a major year-long citizens' forum on the future of the EU, the so-called Conference on the Future of Europe.

Macron called on the EU to find "new space for political cooperation" in security, energy and transport with non-EU members, using Ukraine's entry bid as an example, in a proposal to loosen up the EU's rules for participation in the bloc.

Ahead of Macron's speech in Strasbourg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine is to get a first answer in June about its application to join the bloc, after a video call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky applied for entry in light of the Russian invasion of his country.

The 27 EU member states tasked the commission with reviewing the viability of the application soon after, an important but very early step in the long and complicated entry process.

The application or questionnaire serves as the basis for accession talks. There is no guarantee negotiations for entry could begin as unanimity among the member states is required to start the process.

The EU's formal membership candidates are Albania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro and Turkey. However, entry talks have stalled or dragged on for years.

Moldova, just like Georgia, applied for an EU membership after Russia invaded Ukraine. Both countries received their questionnaires to join the bloc in April.

Top News / World+Biz

Emmanuel Macron / French President Emmanuel Macron / Ukraine / EU / European Union (EU) / Ukraine-France

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Worshipers bowing in front of the Granth Sahib inside the prayer hall. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gurdwara Nanak Shahi: A structure that holds the memory of Sikhs in Bangladesh

28m | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

‘Preventing money laundering is simply a matter of political goodwill’

48m | Panorama
After the completion of the training phase, the women are connected to urban buyers and Protibha forwards the orders, placed on their online marketplace, to the women. Photo: Courtesy

Protibha: Helping marginalised women realise their potential

4h | Panorama
Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

2h | Videos
Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

13h | Videos
Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

21h | Videos
Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021