Separatist rhetoric, 'false-flag operation' fears stoke Ukraine tensions

Europe

Reuters
20 February, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 09:49 am

Related News

Separatist rhetoric, 'false-flag operation' fears stoke Ukraine tensions

Russia, which has massed forces near Ukraine, has denied plans to invade and dismissed talk of false-flag operations

Reuters
20 February, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 09:49 am
People walk towards a monument to the Liberators of Donbass in the rebel-held city of Donetsk, Ukraine January 27, 2022. Photo :Reuters
People walk towards a monument to the Liberators of Donbass in the rebel-held city of Donetsk, Ukraine January 27, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Pro-Russian separatists said on Saturday they had uncovered a plan by Kyiv to seize territory they control in eastern Ukraine by force, and paraded a man they said was a Ukrainian spy.

Authorities in the Ukrainian capital quickly dismissed the alleged plan as a fake and have shrugged off spy allegations in the past, but such reports are contributing to a rise in tension.

Fears are growing in Kyiv and the West that a false-flag operation - an act committed with the intent of pinning blame on another party - could be staged in eastern Ukraine and used as a pretext for Russia to attack.

Russia, which has massed forces near Ukraine, has denied plans to invade and dismissed talk of false-flag operations.

But it has said it is alarmed by the situation and separatist authorities in eastern Ukraine began a mass evacuation on Friday, citing fears of a Ukrainian offensive.

The Ukrainian authorities deny planning any kind of assault, and fear that attempts to create a pretext for a Russian invasion are growing.

On Saturday, separatists in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said they had intercepted a plan to "purge" of the pro-Russian region of Russian speakers as part of a five-day operation to take the region by force.

In an interview broadcast on Russia's state Channel One television channel, a man whom the separatists said they had detained in the city of Donetsk said he had helped Ukraine blow up a separatist commander's jeep the night before and that he had smuggled weapons and explosives.

"I was recruited in 2018," he was shown saying.

He said his handler had told him to steer clear of tall apartment blocks in the city of Donetsk because it would be targeted by artillery and he risked being killed.

'HOSTILE AND INFLAMMATORY'

Russian-backed rebels seized a swathe of eastern Ukraine and Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 after protests toppled Ukraine's pro-Russian leader. Kyiv says more than 14,000 people have been killed in the conflict in the east.

In the breakaway Luhansk region, local authorities said on Saturday a vehicle stuffed with explosives had been found parked on a road being used to evacuate people to Russia.

Authorities in the region also said explosions had torn through a local gas pipeline and a petrol station the previous night and described them as acts of sabotage which they suspected Ukraine was behind.

In other incidents on Saturday, Russia's FSB security service said two shells landed on Russian territory near the border, Russia's Tass news agency reported. One hit a building in Rostov region but no one was hurt, it said.

Ukraine's military accused Russia of faking pictures of shells to make out they were Ukrainian, and said mercenaries had arrived in separatist-held eastern Ukraine to stage provocations in collaboration with Russian special forces.

Helga Schmid, the secretary general of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) security watchdog, and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau expressed concern about the growing rhetoric on Friday.

"We deplore the spreading of disinformation about an imminent military action by Ukrainian government forces; this critically affects the civilian population in the conflict zone," they said in a joint statement.

"The increasingly hostile and inflammatory rhetoric we have been hearing recently undermines efforts to foster peace, stability and security and increases the risks of further confrontation and escalation. It must stop."

Moscow expressed surprise at the statement and questioned the impartiality of the OSCE.

World+Biz

'false-flag operation' / Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

What is holding back PPP in Bangladesh?

What is holding back PPP in Bangladesh?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Facebook becomes a thriving marketplace for threatened species of birds

3h | Panorama
Tame Impala: 1974 Impala sport sedan

Tame Impala: 1974 Impala sport sedan

1d | Wheels
Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

23h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

16h | Videos
US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

18h | Videos
Scientists who were killed by their own invention

Scientists who were killed by their own invention

18h | Videos
Whales swim 6000 kilometers for mate

Whales swim 6000 kilometers for mate

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again