German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier hugs his wife Elke Buedenbender after being re-elected as Germany's president by the Federal Assembly at the Bundestag building Paul Loebe Haus, in Berlin, Germany February 13, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected to a second five-year term as German president on Sunday, a prominent yet largely ceremonial post as head of state of Europe's largest economy.

The re-election by secret ballot from a majority of electors was widely expected following broad support from most of the nation's major parties.

The results of the vote were announced by the president of the German parliament.