Security tightened in several Russian regions

Europe

BSS/AFP
24 June, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 09:53 am

Related News

Security tightened in several Russian regions

BSS/AFP
24 June, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 09:53 am
A general view of Moscow International Business centre also known as Moskva City, just after sunset in Moscow, Russia March 19, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A general view of Moscow International Business centre also known as Moskva City, just after sunset in Moscow, Russia March 19, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The mayor of Moscow said on Saturday that "anti-terror" measures were being taken in the Russian capital after the chief of mercenary group Wagner vowed to bring down the country's military leadership.

Authorities in the regions of Rostov and Lipetsk also said security had been reinforced there.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said earlier his units, which spearheaded an assault in eastern Ukraine, had entered the southern region of Rostov.

"In connection with the incoming information in Moscow, anti-terrorist measures aimed at strengthening security are being taken," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on social media.

Lipetsk governor Igor Artamonov said he was in a meeting with members of the FSB security service.

The FSB has launched a probe into calls to stage an "armed rebellion".

Prigozhin, who has for months been mired in a feud with the defence ministry, on Friday accused Moscow of targeting his forces with deadly missile strikes and vowed to retaliate.

He urged Russians to join his forces and punish Moscow's military leadership in the most audacious challenge to President Vladimir Putin since the start of the offensive in Ukraine last year.

World+Biz

Wagner group / Yevgeny Prigozhin / Russia / Vladimir Putin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

3h | Panorama
The design of the new Xpander looks more mature compared to the previous model and goes with the purpose it is built for. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Mitsubishi Xpander: Versatile family vehicle for modern lifestyle

22h | Wheels
Pankaj Mishra. Sketch: TBS

US shouldn't mistake Modi for India

1d | Panorama
There are force-sensing resistors attached beneath the fabric. When one of them is pressed, an SMS alert with a real-time geographical location is sent to predefined contacts in a smartphone. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The quest for an 'affordable' dress that detects sexual harassment

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

1d | TBS Round Table
Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

1d | TBS Insight
DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

1d | TBS Today
Search for Titan enters decisive phase

Search for Titan enters decisive phase

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?
Economy

Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed