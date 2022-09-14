Scottish police charge man who heckled Prince Andrew during procession

Europe

Reuters
14 September, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 09:48 am

Related News

Scottish police charge man who heckled Prince Andrew during procession

Reuters
14 September, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 09:48 am
Britain&#039;s Prince Andrew leaves St. Giles&#039; Cathedral following the service for Britain&#039;s late Queen Elizabeth, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Britain's Prince Andrew leaves St. Giles' Cathedral following the service for Britain's late Queen Elizabeth, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A man who heckled Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Andrew as he walked behind his mother's coffin during a solemn procession in Edinburgh on Monday has been charged with breaching the peace, Police Scotland said on Tuesday.

The attitude of crowds publicly mourning the queen since she died last Thursday has been overwhelmingly respectful, but a few dissenters have been arrested, drawing media attention in Britain where the right to protest is highly prized. 

"A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50 p.m. (1350 GMT) on Monday, 12 September, 2022," a Police Scotland spokesperson said.

Television footage on Monday showed a man heckling Andrew at that time while the prince and his siblings, including King Charles, were walking behind a hearse carrying their mother's coffin.

The incident caused a brief disturbance during which the heckler was pulled from the crowd by a member of the public before police officers took him away, the footage showed.

Andrew, 62, stepped down from royal duties in 2019 after clumsily seeking to justify his friendship with the late US financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself that year while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

In February this year, Andrew settled a US lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's victims, who accused Andrew of abusing her when she was a teenager. Andrew denied any wrongdoing and was not charged with any criminal offence.

Hundreds of thousands of mourners have congregated at places connected to the royal family in London and in Scotland, where the queen died at her Balmoral Estate, and to witness some of the solemn pageantry that has unfolded since her death.

Almost all of them have shown respect and sorrow, but the arrests of a tiny number of protesters have been covered by the media and have prompted comments on social media about the police response, which some users have deemed heavy-handed.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Liz Truss said he would not comment on operational policing decisions but said the right to protest remained a fundamental principle.

"This is a period of national mourning and indeed grief for the vast majority of the United Kingdom and I think that is what you're seeing playing out each day," he said.

World+Biz

Prince Andrew / Queen Elizabeth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an illegal RMG export business 

2h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First fifty ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps

18h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Salman Khan’s clothing brand to open its Dhaka outlet tomorrow

2h | Splash
Senora built 12 water tanks across six points in the union within two weeks in July. Photo: Senora

Senora’s water tanks help Koikhali women overcome period ordeals

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

14h | Videos
Diet Plan for Weight Loss

Diet Plan for Weight Loss

14h | Videos
Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

14h | Videos
Horse market in Jamalpur

Horse market in Jamalpur

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

6
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka