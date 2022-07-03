Ryanair cabin crew in Spain announce 12 more days of strikes

Europe

Reuters
03 July, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 12:30 pm

Related News

Ryanair cabin crew in Spain announce 12 more days of strikes

Reuters
03 July, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 12:30 pm
A Ryanair aircraft, which was carrying Belarusian opposition blogger and activist Roman Protasevich and diverted to Belarus, where authorities detained him, lands at Vilnius Airport in Vilnius, Lithuania May 23, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A Ryanair aircraft, which was carrying Belarusian opposition blogger and activist Roman Protasevich and diverted to Belarus, where authorities detained him, lands at Vilnius Airport in Vilnius, Lithuania May 23, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Spain-based cabin crew at Ryanair plan to strike for 12 days this month to demand better working conditions, the USO and SICTPLA unions said on Saturday, raising the prospect of travel chaos as the summer tourist season gets under way.

The announcement came on the final day of the crews' current strike, which began on Thursday and forced Ryanair to cancel 10 flights in Spain on Saturday.

Cabin crew will strike on July 12-15, 18-21 and 25-28 across the 10 Spanish airports where Ryanair operates, the unions said in a statement.

"The unions and crew of Ryanair ... demand a change of attitude from the airline," they said in a statement, calling for Ryanair to resume negotiations over issues including payment of the minimum wage.

The unions also urged the government "not to allow Ryanair to violate labour legislation and constitutional rights such as the right to strike".

In a statement on Saturday, Ryanair said it expected "minimal (if any) disruption to its flight schedules in July as a result of minor and poorly supported Spanish labour strikes".

It added that "Air Traffic Control (ATC) strikes and airport staff shortages across Europe (which are beyond Ryanair's control) may however cause some minor disruption and passengers whose flights are disrupted... will be notified by email/SMS."

Ryanair cabin crew unions in Belgium, Spain, Portugal, France and Italy had taken strike action in recent days but the low-cost airline said less than 2% of its flights scheduled over last weekend had been affected.

Airline workers across Europe have been staging walkouts as the sector adapts to a resumption of travel after pandemic lockdowns were lifted. Staff shortages have been blamed for lengthy delays and queues. 

Spain-based cabin crew at easyJet are striking for nine days this month for higher pay. The airline cancelled five flights from Spain on Saturday. 

Workers at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport went on strike on Friday and into Saturday, forcing cancellation of about 10% of flights. 

In Portugal, also a top holiday destination, there are no ongoing strikes but 65 flights to and from Lisbon were expected to be cancelled on Saturday due to "a set of constraints at various European airports", said airport management company ANA.

The Portuguese situation has predominantly affected services of airline TAP, which did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Long lines formed at TAP's support desk in Lisbon as frustrated passengers tried to either re-book or get a refund.

World+Biz

Ryanair / Spain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

1h | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

2h | Mode
Stefan Dercon, a Professor of Economics at the University of Oxford and former Chief Economist of the Department of International Development (DFID). Illustration: TBS

Renewing the ‘elite bargain’ for Bangladesh’s future growth

4h | Panorama
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

3h | Videos
Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

3h | Videos
Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

15h | Videos
Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years