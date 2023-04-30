Russia's Wagner group could soon cease to exist, founder tells blogger

Reuters
30 April, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 11:02 am

Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves a cemetery before the funeral of Russian military blogger Maxim Fomin widely known by the name of Vladlen Tatarsky, who was recently killed in a bomb attack in a St Petersburg cafe, in Moscow, Russia, April 8, 2023. REUTERS/Yulia Morozova/
Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves a cemetery before the funeral of Russian military blogger Maxim Fomin widely known by the name of Vladlen Tatarsky, who was recently killed in a bomb attack in a St Petersburg cafe, in Moscow, Russia, April 8, 2023. REUTERS/Yulia Morozova/

Russia's private Wagner militia, which is leading the assault on Bakhmut in Ukraine and has been active in Africa, could soon cease to exist, founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said in video remarks to a blogger that were released on Friday.

It was not immediately clear when Prigozhin had spoken and how serious he was being. Earlier this week he withdrew comments about the frontline he said had been a joke.

Prigozhin has complained repeatedly about how Russia is conducting the war in Ukraine. He often says the regular armed forces are not giving his men the ammunition they need and sometimes accuses top brass of betrayal.

"Now, with regard to the need in general for shells at the front, what we want. Today we are coming to the point where Wagner is ending," he told Russian war blogger Semyon Pegov.

"Wagner, in a short period of time, will cease to exist. We will become history, nothing to worry about, things like this happen," he continued.

Pegov posted the clip on his Telegram channel. Wagner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prigozhin, known for his combative style and ironic sense of humour, said on Thursday he had been joking when he said his forces would stop shelling Bakhmut to allow Ukrainian forces to show the city to U.S. journalists.

Prigozhin said this week his troops were suffering heavy casualties due to a lack of support from Moscow.

Last week he expressed concern about a counter-attack by well-equipped Ukrainian troops at Bakhmut.

Wagner has in the past dispatched soldiers to fight in Syria and in conflicts across Africa.

In January, the United States formally designated Wagner as a transnational criminal organization, freezing its U.S. assets for helping Russia's military in the Ukraine war.

Cooling masks can ensure the extra care that your sun-stressed skin deserves during the summer. Photo: Collected

5 easy homemade cooling face masks you need this summer

3h | Mode
With restaurants and commercial set-ups in every corner, the Dhanmondi lakeside is hardly a walker’s paradise. PHOTO: SAQLAIN RIZVE.

A tale of two parks

5h | Panorama
Pinky is one of those ace influencers who promotes low-budget fashion that elevates ones personality. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pinky Peya: Promoting affordable fashion and effortless beauty

3h | Mode
Encouraging companies to impose additional burdens on suppliers may not be beneficial for poor farmers. Photo: DW

New supply chain laws shake suppliers in developing world

4h | Panorama

5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

2h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

15h | TBS SPORTS
Ashfaque Nipun on ‘Mohanagar 2’

Ashfaque Nipun on ‘Mohanagar 2’

17h | TBS Entertainment
Elevate your home interior with “Kaaruj"

Elevate your home interior with “Kaaruj"

16h | TBS Stories

