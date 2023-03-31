Russia's Putin signs decree on routine spring conscription

Reuters
31 March, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 09:12 am

Russia's Putin signs decree on routine spring conscription

Reuters
31 March, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 09:12 am
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the collegium of the Prosecutor General&#039;s office in Moscow, Russia, March 15, 2023. Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the collegium of the Prosecutor General's office in Moscow, Russia, March 15, 2023. Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree setting out the routine spring conscription campaign, calling 147,000 citizens up for statutory military service, Tass news agency said on Thursday.

Last September Putin signed an order calling up 120,000 people for the autumn campaign. At the time, Tass quoted the defence ministry as saying the conscription was not in any way related to the special military operation, Russia's official term for the war in Ukraine.

All men in Russia are required to carry out a year's military service between the ages of 18 and 27, or equivalent training while in higher education.

On average, in recent years, around 130,000 people have been called up in each of the spring and autumn campaigns, Tass said.

