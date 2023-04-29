Russia's Putin signs decree introducing life sentences for treason

Europe

Reuters
29 April, 2023, 08:25 am
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 08:34 am

Related News

Russia's Putin signs decree introducing life sentences for treason

Reuters
29 April, 2023, 08:25 am
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 08:34 am
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via video link in Moscow, Russia, April 14, 2023. Sputnik/Alexei Babushkin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via video link in Moscow, Russia, April 14, 2023. Sputnik/Alexei Babushkin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a decree formally increasing the maximum sentence for treason to life in jail, part of a drive to suppress dissent since the start of the war in Ukraine.

The decree was posted on the Kremlin website. Lawmakers had already voted to boost the longest sentences for treason to life, up from 20 years.

Legislators also approved raising the maximum sentence for carrying out "a terrorist act" - defined as a deed which endangered lives and was aimed at destabilizing Russia - to 20 years, from 15 years at present.

Those found guilty of sabotage could also go to jail for 20 years, up from 15, while people convicted of "international terrorism" could be sentenced to life, up from 12 years. The decree did not explain what "international terrorism" is.

Putin signed the new decree at a time when rights groups say authorities are stepping up efforts to quieten the few voices of opposition that remain.

Russia says such laws are required to protect the country from infiltration by Ukraine and Western intelligence agencies.

World+Biz

Russia / Vladimir Putin / Treason

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Each family can fetch up to Tk8,000-Tk10,000 per month from selling their clay products. Photo: Nusmila Lohani.

The secluded lives of Rudra para's clay potters

26m | Panorama
Want to marry before you are 25 and move out? It will cost you

Want to marry before you are 25 and move out? It will cost you

19h | Panorama
Sadman Yeasar Alam and Mobashshira Tabassum Rahi. Sketch: TBS

Blazing in neglect: Why accountability of owners and authorities under tort law is imperative

19h | Thoughts
The Deputy Superintendent of Chotomoni Nibash Zublee Begum Ranu (middle) and other staffers sit with children of different ages at the shelter home in the capital’s Azimpur. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Zublee Begum Ranu

The mother of all

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

A day in the kingdom of guns

A day in the kingdom of guns

12h | TBS Stories
Which movie is more interesting among the audience?

Which movie is more interesting among the audience?

13h | TBS Entertainment
Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

1d | TBS Stories
Ukrainians running out of weapons

Ukrainians running out of weapons

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
Indrajit Kumar. Sketch: TBS
Thoughts

Bangladesh economy: A case of 'development miracle'

6
File Photo/ TBS
Bangladesh

Storm, thundershowers likely in 20 districts including Dhaka, Ctg: Met office