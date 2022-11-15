Russia's Lavrov meets UN Secretary General at G20

Europe

Reuters
15 November, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 03:21 pm

Related News

Russia's Lavrov meets UN Secretary General at G20

Reuters
15 November, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 03:21 pm
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends the G20 leaders&#039; summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, November 15, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends the G20 leaders' summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, November 15, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Russia's Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova posted a photo of the pair seated at a table in Bali with Russian and UN flags, but the ministry provided no details of what the pair discussed.

It comes just days before the landmark Black Sea grain deal is set to expire. The initiative, struck in July, unlocked agricultural exports from Ukraine's southern ports and helped push down global food prices. But Moscow has not yet said whether it will extend its participation in the UN-backed deal, which is due to expire on 19 Nov.

Moscow is pushing for sanctions on a state-run agricultural bank to be lifted - a move it says would help Russia export its own agricultural products and fertilisers.

Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have criticised the deal in recent months as unfair, and said the West has not upheld commitments to ease sanctions on Russia. Moscow temporarily suspended its participation in the agreement following an attack on Russian vessels in Crimea.

World+Biz

UN / G20 / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The red-brick structure features a courtyard with two terraces, and inward-facing balconies looking over it. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Ayna Burir Adar: Like a hurricane lamp in the forest

15h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

We should not assume that more people necessarily mean more environmental degradation: UNFPA Country Representative

15h | Panorama
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

16h | Panorama
Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

3h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

4h | Videos
World population hits 8 billion

World population hits 8 billion

5h | Videos
Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday